BPC enters Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

BPC joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program as a technology enablement partner, providing technology that allows fintechs to build their own products. By joining the Fintech Fast Track Program, fintechs from APAC, EMEA, and LATAM can connect to BPC and gain access to VisaNet, in addition to connections with national payment systems and governments to offer a differentiated retail, commerce, or business customer experience. BPC’s SmartVista platform is also certified under the Visa Ready program.

The program allows fintechs to leverage Visa’s global payments network and introduce new payment experiences. This strategic initiative is a response to the surge in demand among fintech players to develop product propositions, expanding beyond their core businesses. BPC will provide fintechs with software as a service (SaaS) or processing as a service (PaaS) models using its paytech Radar Payments’ international processing centre, as stated by the official press release.