Boubyan Bank taps Temenos for banking platform modernisation

Boubyan chose Temenos to access modern banking capabilities with rich Islamic banking functionality on an open, cloud-native, API-first architecture. This will enable Boubyan to accelerate the launch of new products and deliver a personalised banking experience to customers. In addition, the Temenos platform is scalable to support Boubyan’s future growth.











Tapping digital innovation and market agility

Modernising its core banking platform with Temenos will further support Boubyan and its vision to become one of the prominent Islamic banks in the world offering innovative digital products and services to customers. Temenos’ agile product building capabilities will help Boubyan to get to market with new products faster, to capitalise on new market opportunities, and to respond to evolving market conditions.

Boubyan is one of the major financial institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the third largest bank in the Kuwaiti market in terms of financing portfolio and total assets. It also has an international presence through its UK subsidiary, the Bank of London and the Middle East (BLME), and its Sharia-compliant digital bank ‘Nomo’.

Commenting on this partnership, officials from Boubyan Bank said they chose to partner with Temenos because it is the trusted banking platform for banks globally with advanced technology and rich Islamic banking functionality. Temenos gives them access to a wide range of banking services, digital capabilities, and innovative products to continue to enhance the experience, foster trust, and build long-lasting relationships with customers.

In a reply, representatives from Temenos said they are happy to be selected as the technology partner for Boubyan Bank. As one of the largest Islamic banks in Kuwait and with a growing international footprint, Boubyan is a key signing for Temenos. Their collaboration with Boubyan shows they have a compelling Islamic banking solution tailored for the needs of Kuwaiti banks and opens new opportunities for Temenos in this market.

Temenos Islamic Banking enables banks to remain fully compliant with Shari’ah requirements across products, processes, and accounting entries.