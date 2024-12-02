Boubyan Bank launches its Islamic digital bank





Nomo has launched as a brand name of the UK-based Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), in which Boubyan Bank is a majority shareholder. It was developed to accommodate a segment of individuals in the Middle East with international banking needs, providing a digital solution for accessing, moving, and investing money in the UK.

Eligible customers from Kuwait will be able to open their new UK account in minutes through the Nomo iPhone app, providing them with the ability to make international payments in GBP and USD and transact through a virtual and/or digital Mastercard debit card.