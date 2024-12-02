



This initiative improves financial efficiency, operational agility, and corporate banking services.











The deployment of iGTB’s eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform introduces industry-focused solutions that optimise liquidity, simplify cash management, and improve financial visibility. These solutions cater to key sectors, including:

Telecom: improved cash flow management, revenue collection, and cross-border payments.

Fintech: scalable, secure financial solutions supporting growth through a BaaS model.

Real estate: better receivables reconciliation and improved financial oversight for large-scale transactions.

Trading services: real-time insights to optimise working capital and facilitate international transactions.

Oil and gas: advanced liquidity management and real-time cash flow tracking for market volatility and supply chain complexities.

These industry-specific enhancements enable businesses to improve financial operations, ensuring agility and competitiveness in a dynamic market.





Key features of Boubyan Bank’s digital transformation

Boubyan Bank’s expanded digital capabilities include:

Automated liquidity management: optimised cash positioning across accounts and entities for better financial control.

Receivables management: improved reconciliation accuracy and operational efficiency through virtual accounts.

EPay digital receivables solution: accelerated Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) with automated payment recovery via QR codes.

Enterprise-grade mobility solutions: secure access to financial tools for better business operations.

End-to-end payments and treasury digitisation: simple integration with corporate ERP and Treasury Management Systems via Host-to-Host (H2H) connectivity.

These advancements reinforce Boubyan Bank’s role as a pioneer in transaction banking, helping corporate and SME clients with innovative financial solutions.

The implementation of iGTB’s digital banking platform improves corporate banking services and customer engagement. This initiative aligns with the bank’s long-term strategy to integrate advanced digital solutions while adhering to Sharia-compliant financial principles.By leveraging cloud-based digital transaction banking (DTB) technology, Boubyan Bank continues to drive innovation, offering corporate clients a simple, efficient, and future-ready banking experience.