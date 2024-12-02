Bottomline to enhance e-payment adoption via machine learning

This move will enable vendors to pay and get paid smarter and faster using its Paymode-X Intelligent Engagement Model.

The Paymode-X Intelligent Engagement Model is a proprietary vendor enablement methodology that accelerates automation and financial returns. As the only predictive vendor enablement solution, the Paymode-X Intelligent Engagement Model uses advanced data science, predictive forecasting and a proven enablement strategy to segment, enroll, and authenticate Vendors with unrivaled speed and accuracy.

The Paymode-X Intelligent Engagement Model combines technology and processes to prioritize and expedite Vendor enrollment, so accounts payable departments can focus on their business.