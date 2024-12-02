Bottomline Technologies, Visa partner for business payment automation

As part of the agreement, Visa’s commercial card solution (Visa Payables) joins Bottomline’s payment network (Paymode-X).

Paymode-X is a business-to-business payment networks with more than 300.000 businesses, which aims to facilitate the online exchange of electronic payments and remittance advices between payers and vendors in a user-friendly and intuitive format.

The combination of Visa Payables and Paymode-X will bring corporate clients a seamless experience that aims to simplify payment automation and maximise cost savings, efficiency and security.