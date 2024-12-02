Bottomline Technologies rolls out new Paymode-X APIs

The new set of APIs will enable flexible, frictionless access to the Paymode-X member network and all of its integrated B2B payment processing capabilities including card, ACH, check and wire payments.

Banks can deliver leading payments technology to their clients in the context of their existing branded platforms, granting them greater control over the user experience.

Paymode-X APIs come with supporting developer documentation, which is easy to access and use via an interactive web portal for partners.

Paymode-X is a B2B electronic payment network, processing over USD 200 billion per year to more than 385,000 member organizations.