Bottomline Technologies certified for Prompt Payment Code

The Prompt Payment Code is a UK government endorsed code of conduct that sets the recognised standard for best practices in payments. Administered by the Chartered Institute of Credit Management, the organisation consists of a range of senior private and public sector representatives who oversee the Code certification process on behalf of the UK Government’s Department for Business Innovation and Skills.

Bottomline Technologies provides cloud-based payment, invoice and banking solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are set to automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents.