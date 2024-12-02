Bottomline Technologies adds MasterCards virtual card offering to Paymode-X

Via this integration, Bottomline aims to create a universal business payment solution that allows customers to automate payments. Bottomlines onboarding method, combined with MasterCards virtual card technology, is set to create a secure and seamless way for businesses to make and receive payments.

Paymode-X is a payments solution using a proprietary Intelligent Engagement Model, applying predictive analytics to help suppliers onboard and realise benefits quickly.

According to company information. more and more business customers are using Paymode-X to pay and get paid, with more than 330,000 business members and USD 182 billion in B2B payments processed in 2015.

Bottomline is headquartered in the US, but also maintains offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific while serving over 10,000 corporations, financial institutions and banks.