Bottomline launches payments solution Direct FPS Service

The Direct FPS Service is an addition to Bottomline’s existing suite of aggregated payments services providing access to Bacs, SWIFT, SEPA and a number of International clearing houses. Bottomline’s payments services aggregator is a choice for payment service providers (PSPs) looking to access multiple payment systems through a single solution.

The new Direct FPS Service is a compelling solution under the New Access Model, designed to allow easier entry for banking participants to Faster Payments. Bottomline Technologies delivers a real-time 24/7 Faster Payments access to customers, that lowers their participation costs and reduces the operational and compliance challenges often associated with building and running an always available mission-critical payment service.

Recent upgrades to the Faster Payment Service have broadened customer appeal in the corporate market. An increasing number of companies are streamlining their payment processes for a range of transaction types. This includes urgent but low-value payments, just-in-time supplier payments, direct remittances, refunds (thus replacing cheques), cash management payments, weekly payroll runs and staff expenses.