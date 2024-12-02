Bottomline expands Digital Banking IQ suite to boost instant payments

Designed to speed up the business-to-business payments process, the new product capability enables a bank's corporate customers to send and receive real-time payments, to request a payment, and to leverage complete and integrated information.

Bottomline’s Real-Time Payments module focuses on the ability to send and receive real-time credit transfers on the RTP network, dramatically accelerating the completion of a payment and access to funds while reducing numerous manual or paper-based processes. It provides immediate and automated payment status updates, integrated remittance and payment information, and instant request-for-payment functionality, as well as enhanced communication between parties through its conversational capabilities.

US-based Bottomline Technologies provides domestic and international B2B payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions.