Bottomline, Autobooks to deliver digital experience solution for SMEs

Autobooks’ invoicing, receivables and accounting tools will be combined with Bottomline’s Digital Banking IQ platform, assisting financial institutions to deliver a unified digital experience and a comprehensive suite of integrated payments and cash lifecycle solutions, purpose-built for small businesses.

The partnership is based on Bottomline’s digital banking platform and Autobooks’ approach to helping financial institutions attract and retain small businesses, by providing essential backoffice services and becoming their system of record. The collaborative effort aims to offer banks and credit unions a solution to boost engagement and small business relationships.

Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and fraud detection, behavioural analytics, and regulatory compliance solutions.