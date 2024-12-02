Bottomline announces new partnership with MRI Software

Central to the partnership is a scalable, API-based integration coming this quarter between Paymode-X, the company’s AP automation solution, and MRI Software. The integration enables real estate companies to use one platform for all their accounts payable and payment automation needs – B2B, B2C, domestic, and international.

The partnership furthers the aim of Paymode-X to make it simple for real estate companies to pay and get paid. Paymode-X is transforming how more than 450,000 member businesses securely pay and get paid, processing more than USD 250 billion annually.

The Paymode-X MRI integration reportedly allows real estate companies to reduce the cost of processing payments, improve the efficiency of accounts payable, reduce the risk of payment fraud, and improve cashflow by capturing early-pay discounts or maximising cash-back rebates on their AP spend.