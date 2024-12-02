Boston University enables electronic faxing out of SAP with Esker

Under the terms of the agreement, Boston University is leveraging Esker Cloud Fax Services to electronically fax purchase orders to its vendors directly from Boston University Sourcing & Procurement’s SAP application.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has entered an agreement with Multiradio, an Argentina-based telecommunications company.