Börse Stuttgart and Stuttgart Financial launch Finance Accelerator

The initiative is funded by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Economics and is intended to help attract young fintechs to the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The initiative to strengthen the regional innovation and startup ecosystem in the financial services industry is fintogether’s first project.

As part of a three-month early phase program, 5 founding teams receive co-working areas, a range of workshops and access to mentors for advice. The program aims to give the founders tools to optimise and implement their business model. In addition, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and Stuttgart Financial provide their network in the financial sector. Other partners in the program include the business and consulting company EY and the software groups SAP and Amazon Web Services.