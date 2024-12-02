Boost.ai automates half of DNB's chat traffic





By implementing a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solution powered by Boost.ai, DNB was able to adopt intelligent virtual agents as the first line of support for customers. In doing so, DNB was able to handle the huge volume of incoming customer requests on its website. While many of these chat conversations were handled by human agents, they took up valuable time and internal resources.

Within the first six months, DNB’s virtual agent, named Aino, was automating over 50% of all incoming chat traffic, and it now currently automates over 20% of all customer service requests. To date, Aino has interacted with over one million customers, and customer resolution rates continue to improve.

By embracing conversational AI technology, DNB has opened new opportunities for employees too. DNB employs 15 full-time AI Trainers dedicated to training its virtual agents on how best to respond to customers and employees and when to hand over enquiries to a human agent. The new enquiry platform directs customers to Aino in the first instance; if Aino cannot resolve the enquiry, customers are handed to a human agent. In this way, the employee can focus on the tasks they were trained for rather than more menial administrative work.





Conversational AI in the banking industry

Underlying natural language processing (NLP) and AI capabilities now offer new ways for consumers to engage, a natural progression from their social and mobile interactions. Customers can interact with different conversational AI banking processes, via the chat interface, such as reporting potential fraud on their banking cards, applying for an increase on their credit card limit, or getting a breakdown of their recent transactions. Bots can automate tasks and fulfill customer needs faster and with less friction. By reducing human manual processing of tasks, costs are reduced, efficiency levels increase, and productivity rises.











Moreover, conversational AI solutions have evolved from the basic question and answer type interactions to now bring customers through high-value journeys with automated end-to-end workflows. As natural language and machine learning technologies mature, we have now reached the era of improved user experiences meeting higher degrees of automation, enabling self-service models like never before.





The migration towards digital banking

Customers in the UK are increasingly migrating from legacy banking to new market entrants, and this is a trend that is being seen globally. Customer dissatisfaction with clunky and time-consuming processes is an obvious factor in this shift – digital challengers providing sleeker and more convenient experiences are changing modern expectations for customer service. This reflects a shift in the Nordic banking market, where over 90% of customers regularly bank online making it essential for banks like DNB to take action and seek assistance in transforming customer experience.

One of the most important things to consider when deploying new digital banking tools is their ease of use. It’s vital that employees fully understand new software that can offer support to clients. That’s where training comes into play. The problem for many organisations is upskilling employees in new technology, while still focusing on driving migration.

However, true omnichannel banking is about meeting customers where they are, on their terms, with an experience that works smoothly between digital channels and in-person experiences.