Boost Payment Solutions expands to Europe

Boost’s extended capabilities give its commercial card-issuing partners the ability to finally say “yes” to their global customers that wish to pay their international suppliers with a commercial card product.

Boost Intercept is currently available in The United States, Canada, The United Kingdom, The Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Germany and Belgium.

More than that, the company will be introducing service in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates regions in the coming months, with India, Australia and Latin America slated for mid-2017.