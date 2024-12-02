Boost and RHB digital bank consortium start operations in Malaysia

This consortium becomes one of the first primarily Malaysian-owned digital banks to commence operations with a pioneering embedded digital bank app in the local market, designed to address financial inclusion gaps for the underserved and unserved.











The Boost-RHB digital bank consortium received regulatory approval following a thorough operational readiness review validated by BNM. Having successfully demonstrated a robust and resilient foundational infrastructure for the digital bank, now formally known as Boost Bank by Axiata and RHB, the consortium will advance into the alpha-testing phase involving internal employees, family, friends, and a selected group of customers. In the lead-up to the public launch, the digital bank will progressively enhance its product propositions and refine the user experience to pave the way for a new era of embedded finance that meets the diverse needs of all Malaysians.

Officials from Axiata group said that Axiata is committed to nurturing a dynamic digital banking ecosystem, from enabling digital wallets for over 10 million Boost customers to introducing more innovative digital banking solutions to the underserved and unserved segments of Malaysian society. Their aim is to broaden the digital banking options available to those with limited access to conventional banking facilities, towards fostering an inclusive digital society for all Malaysians which aligns with Axiata's vision of becoming the next generation digital champion.

Executives from RHB Banking Group added that the approval received from Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance marks a significant milestone in their joint commitment with Boost to foster a more inclusive financial ecosystem, especially for the underserved businesses and individuals in Malaysia. They are confident that Boost Bank is poised to take the lead in the digital fintech landscape. Together, they make progress happen for everyone, towards ensuring a robust and inclusive financial ecosystem that will benefit everyone in their diverse community.

The Boost-RHB Digital Bank Consortium, in which Boost holds 60% equity, and RHB owns the remaining 40%, was among the 5 successful license applicants announced by BNM in April 2022. As the consortium commences its operations in phases following the completion of the operational readiness audit, Malaysia is poised to unlock the benefits of greater financial inclusion.