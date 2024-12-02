Boomi Pay-As-You-Go available in AWS Marketplace





With a standard monthly fee and usage-based pricing, Boomi Pay-As-You-Go gives AWS customers full access to explore all services of the Boomi platform. For this offering, no annual subscriptions or long-term contracts are required.





AWS customers can utilise a low-cost, low-risk option to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The press release notes that through integration and automation of data, applications, and processes, customers are able to expedite their projects while achieving cost savings and reduced project timelines.





Moreover, Boomi Pay-As-You-Go provides customers with the ability to pay only for what they use. This can be beneficial for startups and solo developers who previously could not invest in annual contracts but still want to experience the full benefits of an Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS).











Boomi Pay-As-You-Go services

Strong Connectivity: unlimited connectivity, integrations, APIs, users, and environments.

Integration is made faster and simpler by leveraging a library of pre-built application connectors and integration recipes to jumpstart integrations;

Master Data Hub: cleanse, synchronise, and enrich data across the enterprise;

API Management: design, secure, manage, and scale APIs to publish and govern APIs while managing data access on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge;

B2B/EDI Management: streamline partner management using an easy-to-use interface that enables businesses to integrate with partners, suppliers, and vendors to increase supply chain visibility and trading efficiencies;

Event Streams: create scalable, event-driven connections that provide the speed and scalability needed to support demanding integration use cases.





About Boomi

Based in the US, Boomi provides cloud integration solutions via a SaaS-based platform for providers to stay connected with their consumers. With its cloud-based Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS), Boomi has a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organisations make use of Boomi’s platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data while connecting applications, processes, and people for better outcomes.