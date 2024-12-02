Bond gets 32 mln to connect digital brands to banking partners

This latest funding round will accelerate Bond’s hiring and product launch with its first brand and bank partners. Coatue led the investment round, with participation from existing seed investor Canaan and new strategic investors Goldman Sachs and Mastercard.

The fintech aims to accelerate the pace of financial innovation and support access to financial services. Bond’s developer-focused APIs and SDKs assist brands to build, for banks to integrate, and for solutions to get to market quickly, according to the official press release.

The Bond platform aims to centralise and streamline key processes of bank-brand partnerships. Bond also simplifies product monitoring and oversight for all parties by automating common and critical compliance steps.