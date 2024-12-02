Bond Financial secures USD 32 mln in Series A funding





Coatue led the investment round, with participation from existing seed investor Canaan and new strategic investors Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. According to PR Newswire, the funding will be used to connect digital brands to banking partners without the friction that has beset early movers in fintech.

Bond's APIs and SDKs aim to make it easy for brands to build, for banks to integrate, and for solutions to get to market quickly. The Bond platform aims to centralise and streamline processes of bank-brand partnerships.