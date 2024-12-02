bolttech extends Series A funding round to USD 210 mln

The Series A round now adds two new strategic investors in bolttech, Singapore-based global investor EDBI and Alma Mundi Insurtech Fund, Spain. The funding round is led by Activant Capital Group.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products. bolttech has built a global footprint that serves more than 7.7 million customers in 26 markets across 3 continents – North America, Asia, and Europe.

The additional capital will help bolttech further enable its partners and customers with enhanced technology and digital capabilities. Bringing on these new strategic investors will also help strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, Europe, and its other existing markets, as the business accelerates its international growth strategy.