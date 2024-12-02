Bolt Business, Expensify to improve expense management system

Bolt is currently available in more than 45 countries, with over 100 million customers and more than 2.5 million drivers. Expensify helps millions of individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, and bills, according to the official press release.

Expensify and Bolt have teamed up to automate expense tracking and reimbursement of their work rides. Mutual customers can now connect their Bolt and Expensify accounts to automatically import receipts from Work Rides.

This new integration reportedly takes the hassle out of needing to manually forward or download receipts, making sure all the trip information is imported and captured on the expense report in Expensify at the end of a ride. This way, Finance teams and employees alike can process reimbursements faster, or automatically match Bolt receipts with company card transactions in Expensify improving reconciliation.

Bolt Business addresses the transportation needs of companies and helps them control, manage, and centrally pay for their team's work rides through ride-hailing and scooter rental services. Aside from saving time and money, companies can track their transportation spending on personal, team, and company levels. Bolt Business Portal admins can set spend policies, review the entire team's ride usage, and centralise expenses, while the team can get a ride whenever needed via Bolt app.