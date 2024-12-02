Bolstr receives USD 1.65 mln in funding round

The amount raised was increased from the original USD 1.5 million target. The investors include Montage Ventures, Kapor Capital, BRW Trading Group, Merrick Ventures and Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati.

Bolstr was founded in 2011 by two former investment bankers, Charlie Tribbett and Larry Baker. It aims to help small business access capital from a pool of accredited investors by using a revenue share structure. This means that the payment back to the investors is not a set interest rate and the owners of the business can maintain 100% of the equity in their business. Instead each monthly payment back to investors is sized by a set percentage of gross sales.