BOL Foods selects Wesupply for EDI service

The Wesupply solution will allow BOL Foods to exchange orders, invoices and ASN’s with its customers, whilst also minimising the risk of any issues occurring when sending and receiving messages. BOL will have full visibility of its supply chain via a web portal, which will allow them to view all message. They will also benefit from Wesupply’s managed service team who will monitor the exchange of messages and deal with any issues or problems that may arise.

Founded in 1999, Wesupply is an electronic business-to-business (B2B) service provider that enables global supply chains to exchange data. Wesupply provides a fully managed, outsourced B2B integration service, using an approach that enhances supply chain collaboration between independent organisations. Companies across a range of industries, such as retail, building, CPG, energy and manufacturing rely on Wesupply to manage information flows for their extended supply chain processes.

