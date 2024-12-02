BofA Merrill rolls out API gateway

Clients will be able to benefit from direct API connections through enterprise resource planning (ERP) and treasury management systems (TMS), as well as other third-party providers.

The bank’s API structure will support three access models:

Direct client connections – the bank is already engaged with interested clients to pilot its API services;

ERP and TMS vendors – the bank is currently working with a variety of technology vendors, planning to add more;

Third-party providers (fintech companies) – the bank has approached several companies and is looking to work with providers that can help clients with their working capital challenges.

The launch aligns with the bank’s commitment to being a digital bank that is fully compliant with the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2). The API specifications are accessible through the bank’s developer portal.