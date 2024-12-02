BofA Merrill appoints Yafen Field as head of US regional SCF

Yafen Field’s responsibilities will include providing trade payable, receivables, risk mitigation and SCF solutions to the bank’s clients throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Field joins from HSBC, where she held the role of senior regional trade sales manager, responsible for increasing clients’ trade revenue and developing sales plans. She worked in tandem with the bank’s overseas partners to better enable the flow of trade payments.

Having started her career at BofA Merrill Lynch as a senior trade sales and commercial lending officer, Field has also worked at Wells Fargo, where she was responsible for delivering trade and supply chain solutions to a diverse client group.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch provides a global suite of electronic and paper-based disbursement solutions to help companies optimize their working capital. Solutions include: low-value payments (Automated Clearing House), wire transfers, cross-border payments and multicurrency payments, as well as card solutions and ePayables.

In recent news, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has launched a payment solution dubbed Digital Disbursements.