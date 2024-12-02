BofA Merrill adds new capabilities to the CashPro banking portal

Corporate and government clients of all sizes that use CashPro can now transact with cross-currency payments. CashPro Payments also offers clients the option to initiate cross-border ACH payments from a number of currencies.

In addition to this new CashPro Payments online option, clients may continue to use CashPro Connect, the BofA Merrill file-based channel, to initiate domestic and cross-currency payments.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch offers a global suite of electronic and paper-based disbursement solutions to help companies optimize their working capital. Solutions include: low-value payments (Automated Clearing House), wire transfers, cross-border payments and multicurrency payments, as well as card solutions and ePayables.