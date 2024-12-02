BofA introduces ATM withdrawal pre-staging to mobile app

With this updates, customers simply log into the app and select the preferred withdrawal amount. Then, using either a smartphone or a debit card at the ATM, they enter their PIN, and indicate whether they are there to complete the withdrawal, thus eliminating four steps at the ATM. The new features have recently been added to contactless ATMs, as well, including the ability to check balances, transfer funds, make deposits and credit card payments and, starting later in September 2017, the ability to change a PIN.

Along with ATM withdrawal pre-staging, the bank has implemented a mobile dashboard accessible from the home screen. The user can customise tiles to include the features they use most, including account balances, card rewards, spending and budgeting tool, FICO scores, mobile alerts, BankAmeriDeals and Zelle P2P payments. Moreover, the updates include a financial goal-setting tool that will roll out in September 2017 in partnership with Better Money Habits. The tool will allow customers to create personalised savings goals with names, pictures and target amounts and then watch their progress, prioritizing funds accordingly.

The bank has also announced online updates that include an improved bill pay experience and a redesigned home page.