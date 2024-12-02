BOB Financial and NPCI launch Bank of Baroda credit cards on RuPay platform

These cards come with various benefits for the customers such as 5X Reward Points in selected merchant categories, fuel surcharge waiver, pre and post purchase EMI offers, up to 3 complimentary add-on credit cards for family members and several merchant offers enabled both by BFSL and NPCI.

The Easy Cardholders will earn 1 Reward Point for every USD 1 spent. Using this card for grocery purchases, shopping at departmental stores, and movie tickets, the cardholder will earn 5X Reward Points (5 Reward Points) on every USD 1 spent. Users of the Premier variant will earn double of the previous rewards. The Easy and Premier Credit Cards come with low joining and annual fees and attractive spend-based waivers. Moreover, the cards will be offered Lifetime Free (LTF) for a limited period.