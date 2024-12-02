BNZ introduces BNZ Community online banking social hub

New Zealander users can ask questions, search out and give answers, earn rewards for being an expert, and share their knowledge about money and banking. BNZ Community will also be integrated across the bank’s website and existing social media platforms.

BNZ Community has two main components: a forum where users can post a query, start up a conversation and search out the best answers to questions, and the separate ‘Good with Money’ blog, where BNZ will be doing their bit to contribute to New Zealand’s knowledge of banking and money.

Bank of New Zealand is a subsidiary of Australian financial services provider National Australia Bank (NAB). It has been operating continuously in the country since the first office was opened in Auckland in October 1861 followed shortly after by the first branch in Dunedin in December 1861.