When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Archer mentioned that asset and wealth managers focus on developing multi-asset solutions across a variety of products, together with direct indexing and tax-optimised portfolios. Through this, they intend to meet the needs, demands, and requirements of their distribution partners and investors. By being included in the BNY platform, Archer’s knowledge, capabilities, and scale are set to be utilised across all of BNY to support clients in driving long-term growth for their businesses.



Furthermore, the transaction between BNY and Archer, which follows the financial institution's partnership with the CBA , is projected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the agreement being subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As per the information detailed in the official press release, the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by the two organisations. Additionally, the transaction's financial impact is not expected to be material to the financial institution's earnings and its previously communicated outlook for capital returns.

Focusing on serving the asset and wealth management industry, Archer offers comprehensive middle- and back-office solutions that aim to address the managed account needs of institutional, private wealth, and retail investors. The firm’s cloud-based platform supports clients in scaling distribution, simplifying operations, launching additional investment products, and delivering tailored outcomes to a broader market.