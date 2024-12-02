BNY Mellon's LiquidityDirect adds new investment options





LiquidityDirect’s clients are now able to invest cash in commercial paper (CP) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) while also being able to leverage a new search application that introduces Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings onto the portal.

The new offerings on LiquidityDirect enable clients to select from a range of investments at the click of a button. Commercial Paper (CP) is short-duration debt issued by banks and corporations with maturities ranging from overnight to one year. Short-Duration Fixed Income ETFs typically invest in short-term government securities like US Treasury bills or investment-grade corporate bonds and are an alternative near-term investment option.

In addition, LiquidityDirect is increasing access to its investment platform for clients through a new collaboration with treasury workstation provider Indus Valley Partners (IVP). To date, LiquidityDirect is also fully integrated with cash management systems such as GTreasury and Hazeltree.