BNY Mellon upgrades receivables services

BNY Mellons treasury services group delivers solutions to global payments, trade services and cash management provider, helping clients to optimise cash flow, manage liquidity and make payments in approximately 100 countries, and in more than 120 currencies.

As part of this upgrade, BNY Mellon will collaborate with Top Image Systems (TIS) on the deployment of TISs iRemit cloud-based remittance solution to power BNY Mellons delivery of enhanced archival, retrieval and reporting services to receivables clients.

Top Image Systems is a provider of solutions for capturing and validating structured and unstructured content entering organizations from various sources and managing content-driven business processes.