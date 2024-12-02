BNY Mellon partners with SNB Capital to launch data management solution





Building on the earlier alliance to deliver securities services capabilities, SNB Capital will deploy BNY Mellon's data platform within its IT infrastructure in the Kingdom. The BNY Mellon data platform enables organisations to transform their data landscapes by centralising and managing investment assets.

BNY Mellon's data management platform, which aims to accelerate the optimisation of typically manual investment workflows, will offer SNB Capital's clients in the Kingdom opportunities to improve their performance through data flows. This open-architecture software will connect all market participants and enable collaboration with technology providing clients the tools for using data in the front, middle, and back offices.