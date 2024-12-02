BNY Mellon launches new Data and Analytics Solutions





As part of its digital strategy to collaborate with external partners, BNY Mellon has also expanded its relationship with Microsoft to create data, technology, and content solutions for investment managers built on Microsoft Azure.

The three Data and Analytics Solutions are Data Vault, cloud-based data and analytics platform that supports the onboarding of data; Distribution Analytics, which takes advantage of machine learning to help asset managers understand predictive market demand drivers and sales momentum for mutual funds and exchange traded funds in the US; and ESG Data Analytics, which uses artificial intelligence to customise investment portfolios to individual ESG preferences with support from crowdsourced ESG data and demonstrability screens.