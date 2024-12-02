BNY Mellon joins TruSight to transform third-party risk management

TruSight was formed to simplify and streamline third-party risk assessment and establish industry-wide best practices. The initiative was created by large financial industry participants such as American Express, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo and aims to offer assessment services based on a standardized Best Practices Questionnaire delivered over the companys managed-services platform.

TruSights comprehensive assessment solutions, all powered by TruSights standardized Best Practices Questionnaire, are uniquely built on the collective industry expertise of the initiative’s members to elevate the discipline of third-party management industry-wide.