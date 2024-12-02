BNY Mellon expands partnership with CIFC





Following this announcement, CIFC is expected to leverage BNY Mellon’s international distribution network in order to provide the company with the possibility to enable clients to access and benefit from direct lending capabilities.

This strategic deal was built on a long-standing partnership between BNY Mellon and CIFC, as both companies will focus on providing BNY Mellon IM with access to CIFC’s US direct lending strategy. This will take place on BNY’s global distribution platform for clients across the regions of EMEA and APAC, where the tool is currently available for sale.

More information on the collaboration

BNY Mellon represents a global financial services firm that was developed in order to improve the manner in which clients and partners manage and move their finances, while also keeping their funds secure. Its Investment Management product is a large asset manager, which is set to bring clients specialist expertise from multiple investment firms, as well as provide them with the possibility to access solutions across major asset classes.

CIFC represents an alternative credit specialist offering investment solutions across CLOs, structured, corporate, opportunistic credit, and direct lending strategies. The company aims to deliver its customers and investors around the world consistently optimised risk-adjusted returns, while also leveraging its research and experience investing across a wide variety of interest rate environments and credit cycles. This process focuses on targeting investment opportunities that generate alpha while also preserving investor principal.

The collaboration was announced at a time when the private credit market is benefiting from cyclical, secure, and rapid growth trends. At the same time, multiple European institutions are under-located and the overall demand from investors is increasing across the globe. With this in mind, BNY Mellon and CIFC will focus on providing clients and customers with the needed exposure to the benefits US private credit has to offer. Moreover, this procedure will take place while giving CIFC the opportunity to access BNY Mellon’s extensive and deep investor relationships across multiple regions, as well as several pools of capital that are available.

In addition, both institutions will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.



