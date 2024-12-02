BNY Mellon adds trading capabilities to its Custody FX offering





Clients in the FX trading programs can customise how they trade currencies through BNY Mellon, among other new improvements introduced to the firm's Custody FX programs to increase transparency and provide more flexibility for participants. Among the new capabilities, FX trading program clients can now achieve improved Large Order Execution via access to algorithmic execution methods for orders over a certain size.

The incorporation of these new capabilities into the program will enable users to design elements of their standing orders as well as deliver further improvements including improved transparency, expanded portfolio customisation, and upgraded Asia execution capabilities.