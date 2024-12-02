By leveraging BNY's trade finance capabilities alongside Kanexa's expertise in automation technology, this partnership aims to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution to automate and digitise their workflow.

Simplified processes for companies

This initiative is set to simplify invoice approval processes and increase operational efficiencies. Additionally, the integrated offering is designed to reduce errors, as well as lower the risks and costs associated with current procedures.

Kanexa officials noted that by combining their capabilities with a global trade network and offerings, they are empowering businesses to increase efficiencies in their open account trade processes. This exemplifies how digitisation technologies can augment clients' experiences. The platform allows companies to achieve both efficiency and cost savings by automating their invoice approval processes.

Open Account Automation Solution

Open Account Automation Solution offers an efficient approach to managing corporate banking needs. This solution simplifies the traditionally complex process of opening and managing multiple business accounts by integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. By automating routine tasks, it reduces the administrative burden on financial teams, allowing them to focus on strategic activities that drive business growth.

The system is designed with security and compliance at its core, ensuring that all transactions adhere to regulatory standards while protecting sensitive financial data. With real-time monitoring and analytics, corporations gain insights into their financial operations, enabling more informed decision-making. Additionally, the solution is customisable, allowing businesses to tailor it to meet their unique requirements and integrate with existing financial systems.

This automation solution increases operational efficiency and upgrades the customer experience by providing faster and more accurate service. Corporations can benefit from reduced operational costs, improved accuracy, and the agility needed to respond to changing market conditions.