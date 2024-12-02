BNY acquires Archer Holdco

BNY’s acquisition of Archer is part of its broader strategy to expand service offerings through targeted acquisitions. Archer provides middle and back-office solutions for asset and wealth managers, helping them support managed accounts for institutional, private wealth, and retail investors.

Archer’s cloud-based platform enables clients to streamline operational processes, expand market reach, and develop customised investment products. Through this acquisition, BNY aims to strengthen its enterprise platform for retail-managed accounts, enhancing asset servicing capabilities across its divisions. Archer’s technology will also extend support for model portfolio distribution via BNY’s investment arm and Pershing’s Wove wealth platform, expanding access to model portfolios across a multi-custodial network.

The acquisition allows BNY to offer an integrated solution that covers the entire managed account lifecycle, benefiting Archer’s existing clients and improving BNY’s position in the asset management industry.

Similar acquisitions in the financial sector

According to Yahoo, in recent activity across the financial industry, Blue Owl Capital announced plans to acquire IPI Partners, a digital infrastructure fund manager, in a nearly USD 1 billion transaction. This acquisition aims to leverage growth in data centre financing and meet rising investor demand for AI and cloud-based investment opportunities. Expected to have a neutral effect on Blue Owl’s earnings by 2025, the deal is projected to become earnings-accretive in 2026.

Additionally, BlackRock acquired private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to improve its infrastructure investments. This acquisition combines expertise across infrastructure sectors globally, creating a new entity branded as Global Infrastructure Partners, a division of BlackRock. The combined platform provides comprehensive exposure to both developed and emerging markets in the infrastructure space.





Other developments from BNY

In September 2024, global financial services provider BNY announced the findings of its 2024 community bank survey conducted in partnership with Harris Poll.

The survey gathered insights from senior decision-makers at community banks across the United States, including CEOs, CFOs, and technology executives, on their plans for digital banking solutions and fintech collaborations. The BNY Voice of Community Banks Survey explored key areas such as digital transformation initiatives, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships aimed at fostering growth and improving services.