BNP Paribas to invest in online and mobile services in 2017

BNP Paribas plans to increase the share of sales in retail banking that come through digital channels, such as its online bank Hello Bank!, to 50 % in 2020 versus 15% currently. Hello Bank! was launched in 2013 and had 257,000 clients in France and 2.5 million clients overall in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy and Austria. In 2015 Hello Bank! acquired 400,000 new clients in the five countries it operates in and the service should see a similar trend in 2016 as the online bank was profitable, according to bank’s representatives.

At the beginning of July 2017, BNP Paribas has named Sophie Heller, the former head of retail at Dutch lender INGs (ING.AS) ING Direct, as chief operating officer. ING Direct is a mobile bank in France with more than 1 million clients.

Furthermore, BNP Paribas works in cooperation with French retailer Carrefour on an application which allows customers to pay for purchases with their mobile phones, while combining standard services with the payment options.