BNP Paribas to implement new version of Comarch Corporate Banking system





Comarch Corporate Banking includes a set of banking products and services available for enterprises of different sizes via a multi-channel platform. According to bobsguide, the bank will simultaneously develop system access via a website, using a mobile app and web-based communication.

The new version of the Comarch Corporate Banking system operates in the cloud, which enables its development, and means that it is available and monitored in terms of security.

Some elements of the new system are to be available in 2020, and a completely new ecosystem is set to go live in 2021.