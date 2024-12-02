BNP Paribas Securities Services extends license agreement with Temenos

This enables the delivery of localized accounting and reporting for BNP’s fund administration operations.

The two companies have been in this partnership for 20 years. BNP had first deployed the Fund Administration platform in Luxembourg for replacing its legacy system and for enhancing its onboarding platform.

Temenos, as a part of the collaboration, has completed its Multifonds Global Accounting integration into BNP Paribas Securities Services’ domestic fund administration business in France.