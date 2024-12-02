BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Experian, Aryza help customers through the Covid-19 pandemic

Debtsense from Aryza uses Experian’s Open Banking service to allow people to share their account and transaction data, giving a clear and detailed picture of affordability, financial circumstances and commitments.

The insights will enable BNP Paribas Personal Finance to assess people whose finances have been affected by the pandemic and who may now be vulnerable. They can then be offered a payment break or an affordable payment plan based on their specific circumstances. The app uses the lender’s credit decision policy rules to create a personalised payment plan.