BNP Paribas launches the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Framework

The bank has developed the matrix under the Green and Sustainability Linked Loan Grant Scheme to incentivise clients who meet key performance indicators in responsible sourcing and procuring. The bank’s framework aims to engage with large MNCs and their extensive supply chains to adopt more sustainable practices.

The Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Framework, as it is called, is designed to encourage clients to innovate and adopt sustainable practices. At the heart of the framework is a KPI matrix that measures the sustainability performance of corporates in their supply chain processes and provides corporates with more favourable terms based on their sustainability performance.