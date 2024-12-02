BNP Paribas is live on OLYMPIC banking system

ERI is an international company specialising in the design, development, distribution and support of the integrated, real-time banking and wealth management software package: OLYMPIC Banking System.

By following the example of several other BNP Paribas Wealth Management banks which operate OLYMPIC Banking System, BGL is capitalising on the standardisation of the IT systems across the group and the knowledge the bank’s teams have of the product.

Operating in many of the major financial centres, ERI is present in Geneva, Zurich, Lugano, London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Paris. ERI is focused on providing comprehensive, quality software with effective system implementation assistance and efficient on-going maintenance and support for clients worldwide. More than 300 banks and financial institutions across over 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia have already chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System.