BNP Paribas implements OLYMPIC Banking System in Taiwan

As such the Taiwan-based operations join those using OLYMPIC Banking System in Singapore, Hong Kong among a number of other locations. At the beginning of September 2016, BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg partnered with ERI and went line on OLYMPIC Banking System.

Commenting on the go-live of the OLYMPIC Banking System, BNP Paribas Wealth Management representatives said that application was implemented smoothly and they look forward to taking advantage of the synergies that using the same application in the Wealth Management Business of the bank around the world will bring to the company.

This project has allowed ERI to add a traditional Mandarin capability to their system. Operating in many of the major financial centres, ERI is present in Geneva, Zurich, Lugano, London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Paris. ERI is focused on providing software with effective system implementation assistance and efficient on-going maintenance and support for clients worldwide. More than 300 banks and financial institutions across over 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia have already chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System.