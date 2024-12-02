BNP Paribas Fortis and Tink announce partnership

The first step in the partnership will be the release of the new multi-banking app for Hello Bank! later this summer. Tink and BNP Paribas Fortis will work together to update Easy Banking App, Fortis’ mobile banking service by autumn.

Tink’s aggregation product allows for the aggregation of any financial information that is typically available in banks’ mobile apps. The partnership is part of BNP Paribas Fortis’ wider plans to upgrade user experience and build new services for their customers under the new payment services directive (PSD2).

This partnership is Tink’s first in the Belgian market, and follows the fintech’s last wave of partnerships in October 2017. BNP Paribas Fortis will join Nordea, Nordnet and Klarna, who partnered with Tink in autumn 2017, and SEB and ABN AMRO who partnered with Tink in 2016.