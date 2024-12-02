BNP Paribas finalizes the acquisition of Compte-Nickel

Furthermore, the partnership between Compte-Nickel and the Confédération des Buralistes de France has been extended for a period of 10 years.

On 12 July 2017, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 4 April 2017, with all necessary authorisations from the regulatory bodies, the bank has completed the acquisition of 89.1% of Compte-Nickel, and inteds to increase its holding in the company to 95% by the end of 2017. The Confédération des Buralistes de France will retain a 5% stake in Compte-Nickel.

Through this acquisition, the France-based bank completes its offer dedicated to new banking usage in the country, providing its branch network and the digital services (offered by the French Retail banking) a set of solutions adapted to client needs.

The acquisition will have a negligible impact on the Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, according to the bank’s press release.